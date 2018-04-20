Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Product recall on frozen chicken tenders
Product recall on frozen chicken tenders contributed
News

Sweet Chilli Tenders not so sweet

Wendy Andrews
by
20th Apr 2018 10:35 AM

IT'S a quick and easy meal option but check your freezer, you may have bought more than you bargained for.

Ingham's Enterprises' Chicken Breast Tenders Sweet Chilli 400g in the distinctive red and white box with the "best before" dates 28/02/2019 and 01/03/2019 is being recalled.

The ready to cook frozen formed chicken breast may contain pieces of hard plastic.

Food products containing hard plastic may cause injury if eaten so consumers are being advised not to eat this product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product was sold nationally from March 3, 2018 at Woolworths, Coles, IGA and Spar Supermarkets and the recall is only for product with the best before dates 28/02/2019 and 01/03/2019.

Ingham's apologises to their customers for any inconvenience caused by the recall and if further information is required about the recall they are invited to contact 1800 785 940

ingham product recall
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    CRASH HERO: Boy provides vital information for search

    CRASH HERO: Boy provides vital information for search

    News BUNDABERG Police have detailed the "heroic" actions of a 14-year-old boy whose vital information helped find a crashed gyrocopter in the Yandaran area today.

    Four more men charged, in court after shooting

    Four more men charged, in court after shooting

    Breaking Detectives have charged four more men following investigations.

    THE PREATURES: Find out where to catch their gig in Bundy

    THE PREATURES: Find out where to catch their gig in Bundy

    Whats On Global act set to perform local gig

    Local Partners