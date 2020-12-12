Sweet childhood memories no longer thing of past in Childers

After years of collecting vintage dolls, wind-up toys and retro games, Josie Rigney has opened her own business Clockwork Curiosities in Childers.

TOYS are the heart of most childhood memories, but thanks to the owner of a new Childers business, these nostalgic moments are no longer a thing of the past.

After years of collecting vintage dolls, wind-up toys and retro games, you could say Josie Rigney is living out the dream of anyone who grew up in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

But it’s not much fun playing on your own, so when she and her husband relocated from Biloela to Childers recently, they decided to open up their very own business, Clockwork Curiosities.

“We’re so happy to be here in Childers – we absolutely love the architecture and the countryside and the feeling of it being busy but sleepy at the same time,” Ms Rigney said.

“Our store is predominantly a museum which has been sectioned off and has an entry fee, but then we also have a gift shop which is filled with retro toys, collectables and lollies.”

Filled with favourites from the 50s and all the way up to the 90s, customers will find anything from laser cut timber models, dollhouse pieces, trinket boxes, puzzles, LEGO and hand puppets.

“It all stemmed from being a collector myself and wanting to share that with others, so after more than 25 years of collecting, crafting and competing or judging at dolls shows, here we are,” Ms Rigney said.

“Old fashioned toys have that real innocence and sweetness about them – they’re just so different and you can’t beat the hand-eye coordination or creative thinking that happens when a child has a toy in front of them.”

And while the new store will likely be a cherished favourite among children, Ms Rigney said it’s a great place for the ‘big kids’ to hang out and get a blast from the past too.

“We want mums, dads and grandparents to come in, who remember playing with these toys and to show their own kids a bit of their childhood,” she said.

“It’s great to take some time out where you can relax, enjoy and reminiscence about the happy days when you were a kid that didn’t have all those adult responsibilities … this reminds you of what it felt like to be a kid and unhindered play is so freeing.”

Opening less than a month ago, the business is gearing up for school holidays and currently has a Christmas display in-store.

But once the festive season is over, an interactive table will replace the display, providing a hands-on experience for customers of all ages can play.

“It will have the wind-up toys, kaleidoscopes and all those deliciously retro things so adults can have a go … my personal favourite are the tin robots because they are just the most divine, rad toys,” Ms Rigney said.

“We also have a working miniature carnival with all the show rides, lights and sounds, a pretty little fairy land, and one-of-a-kind handmade dolls.”

Situated on the main road of Childers, the sweet toy and collectables shop is at 54a Churchill St and open seven days a week, from 9am to 3pm.

As part of a Christmas promotion, the store is currently offering discounted entry rates to the museum.

For more information, visit clockworkcuriosities.com.au