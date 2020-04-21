Sweeping changes: How a boxing club continues to run

Bundaberg's Attila Kovacs with the device he uses to keep boxers sparring during the coronavirus pandemic.

BOXING: Just like his rivals in the boxing ring, Bundaberg’s Attila Kovacs is giving the coronavirus pandemic a punch to the head.

He’s still going despite the restrictions put in place by the state and federal governments.

Kovacs has come up with a way to keep open his Attila’s Boxing Academy while adhering to social distancing and other restrictions.

The boxing coach has set up training at his house, in the backyard, making sure everyone is social distancing and only two train at one time.

“I got approval from the Queensland Government,” Kovacs said.

“I stay under the veranda and I tell them what to do on a mat.

“They do skipping, push- ups, and one does a hill run before the other does.

“That’s a least for 30 minutes.”

Kovacs has come up with a way for boxers to spar without getting close to each other and breaking social distancing rules.

“I’ve put gloves on a two-metre broomstick,” he said.

“Boxers can evade and block. It’s more a reaction thing; it’s training the footwork, throwing the punches, reacting to punches.

“It’s not the same as sparring but it is good for what we can do.”

Kovacs ensures each trainer uses a different boxing glove on a broomstick and all equipment is washed.

Boxers also provide their own equipment to wear while training.

Kovacs wants everything to return to normal.

He set up his gym at his home in January but cannot use it because of the current conditions.

Boxing is also on hold until the end of May at the earliest with Boxing Queensland cancelling all events.

The Golden Gloves, set for August, is still running at this stage.

“It’s a difficult time, we got the new gym,” Kovacs said.

“I hope we can come back soon.

“People want to train and get fit.”

To train and box in the short term, within social distancing restrictions, call Attila Kovacs on 0429 939 741.