Sweat, tears and adventure as women set to hike 800km

WALK OF A LIFETIME: Bundaberg's Jan Bradford, Lyn Corrigan, Sheralee O'Brien, Cassy Clements, Gabby King and Tina Dimes are about to embark on journey, which is sure to test their limits as they take on the Camino Trail.

ONE trail, six women, 33 days, 800 kms and an endless amount of adventure mixed with an experience of a lifetime.

Bundaberg's Jan Bradford, Lyn Corrigan, Sheralee O'Brien, Cassy Clements, Gabby King and Tina Dimes are about to embark on journey, which is sure to test their limits.

The group of women leave the Rum City on Thursday and head to Spain to endure the Camino Trail.

They go of their own accord and each have their own motivation with the same goal of reaching Santiago.

For centuries the Camino de Santiago has been a great teacher and leveller, all those who travel its path connect with simplicity and are changed in some way, great or small.

The group of mothers, aged between 37 and 60, have been planning the trip for more than a year, and the only grandmother, Mrs Corrigan, said it was "about getting back to basis, while stepping out of their comfort zones”.

Equipped with only the bare necessities on their back and a good pair of walking shoes, they will set off on the pilgrimage walk.

The first day will see the women pushed to the limit as they leave St Jean de Pied Port at the foothills of the Pyrenees - said to be the hardest day of the entire Camino.

"The first day is 25-27km long and is mostly uphill all the way,” Mrs Corrigan said.

"There is 30 days of walking and we aim to walk 25km a day.”

In the middle of the trek the women will ride for three days and cover 180km.

Mrs Corrigan said there were no buses to collect you unless you became seriously injured.

"We will stay in hostels along the way - definitely not luxury,” Mrs Corrigan said.

They will fight fatigue and keep each other moving.

"There will be days when we will be ready to give up,” Mrs Corrigan said. "We will need to be positive and push on.

"One day we will be laughing, the next we may be crying.” The women will encounter a variety of terrain from mountains and the foothills of the Pyrenees, to the beautiful vineyards of Rioja to farmland, rolling pastures and forests, though cities, towns, ancient villages and hamlets.

It will be the second day of Autumn as the women start their adventure and the weather is expected to be in the high 20s. When asked if she had experienced this sort of trek in the past, Mrs Corrigan said she played sport in school and was a gym member.

"We have been planning a lot in the past year with walks and climbs around the area,” she said.

"It will definitely be different from walking up the Hummock.

"We are a group of determined women and we will get through to the end - together.”

The trip is sure to give the women more than just blister, but also memories which will last a life time.