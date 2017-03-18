Swarm of bees stirs up a buzz

BUZZING: Beekeeper Peter Mann shows us the bees found in Mundubbera last week.

IT'S not every day you come across thousands of bees swarming outside the library, but for Mundubbera residents that is exactly what happened last week.

Bee-keeper Peter Mann said he controlled the situation by removing the bee nest and placing it into a box.

"They were originally near the water tap recessed under the ground, and I removed their nest and put it into a box, waiting for them to go into the box," Mr Mann said.

"I placed the nest here and it's got a scent on it - the bees can smell the scent and that's how they know to come here."

Mr Mann said there were about 1600 native bee species in the world.

"Some of them are solitary, which means they don't live in a nest - one bee has a little nest. But these ones here colonise, they just live together," he said.

"The bees quite often like to live in these telephone boxes and water boxes you call them. For some reason that's the case.

"If there's a little hole underneath the concrete, they'll go down there."

Queen bees can lay thousands of eggs each day.

"This one here would lay 1000 eggs, the European bee lays 2000 eggs every day," Mr Mann said.

"In one hive you would have 80,000 bees."

The bees now have a new home and will continue their flights during the day.