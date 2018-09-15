Swan is on a new level in squash

SQUASH: Bundaberg's Tasmin Swan hopes her success for Queensland can lead more people to play the game she loves.

Swan recently represented her state in school sports in a trans-tasman competition against New South Wales and New Zealand.

She became the first Rum City athlete to represent her state in the sport in more than 15 years.

And the Kepnock State High School student impressed as Queensland defeated New South Wales.

SQUASH: Tasmin Swan represented Queensland. Mike Knott BUN120918SQUASH4

But they fell short against New Zealand who took the crown.

"I had seven games over the four days, including doubles and I won three out of seven and lost four,” Swan said.

"I won two against New South Wales and went to five with one New Zealand girl and then beat one.

"But (New Zealand) pulled out shots from everywhere - it was amazing.

"It was really tough but it was the best I've ever played.”

Swan said that success came from a little bit of adversity.

She lost her coach during the final weeks of preparation for the event.

But he made sure she was prepared for the biggest tournament of her career so far.

"He's very to the point, I got this massive email of all my training programs for the three weeks he was gone for,” she said.

"He wanted to get my fitness up.

"He knew that even though my shots weren't there, I could have the fitness to keep running if I did what he wanted.

"He knew what he was talking about, I had the fitness to run everything down.”

Swan said the support of the club, her teammates in the Wide Bay school sports tournament and her family helped.

"Having all the other juniors and the support of the club was amazing,” she said.

"They all pushed me.

"Before I went my family just said 'Don't stress, just play the best you can'.”

Now Swan is preparing for her next tournament, which is the Bundaberg competition set to be held next month.

"It is juniors, mixed and women and I hope I can compete in all of them,” she said.

"I've also got hopefully the Australian Junior Open next year as well.”

Swan was forced to miss this year and hoped by next year she could tighten up her shots and improve on her drop shots.

For now the 17-year-old is also trying to help the game be loved more by Bundaberg.

Numbers are dropping in juniors and seniors with Swan trying to stem to tide.

Swan is currently the fifth ranked junior in under-19s in the state.

"We're trying so hard to get more people in and I'm trying to get it into my school,” she said.

"We're all trying so hard to push kids our age, our peers and friends, to come in.

"Any adults that want to come in to get exercise would be good as well, we welcome anyone.”

To register, join or find out more about the Bundaberg Squash Club phone 4151 5131