Svensson Heights PFAS blood tests on the decline

In April authorities called an emergency meeting to advise the chemical had been found in the Svensson Heights town water supply, affecting thousands.

Since then, the bore which supplied the water had been turned off and Queensland Health offered affected community members a free blood test to determine the level of PFAS in the body.

PFAS was found in a second location, at the Bundaberg Port, midway through May, the contaminated water was found in the groundwater.

Wide Bay Public Health Physician Margaret Young advised as of July 6, there were 266 residents of the Svensson Heights PFAS investigation area who had taken up the opportunity to have their blood tested.

"The results overall show a very similar pattern to the initial round of results released in May, with none showing significantly elevated levels of PFAS,” Dr Young said.

"These results continue to be reassuring for people, many of whom have lived in the Svensson Heights area for several years.

"There has been a steady decline in numbers requesting testing, with just two tested last week.”

This comes as a new national coalition was launched, bringing together communities impacted by PFAS.