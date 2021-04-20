Menu
Suzi Taylor and her co-accused have chosen not to give or call evidence in their trial on five charges, including extortion and deprivation of liberty.
Crime

Star and co-accused do not give evidence in extortion case

by Kay Dibben
20th Apr 2021 12:50 PM
Former reality television contestant Suzi Taylor and her co-accused, Ali Ebrahimi, have chosen not to give or call evidence in their trial on five charges, including extortion.

The Crown closed its case in the Brisbane District Court trial on Tuesday morning and closing addresses will begin on Tuesday afternoon.

The co-accused of the former The Block contestant has decided to represent himself, without a barrister or solicitor.

Ebrahimi, who was represented by barrister Yulia Chekirova and a solicitor until yesterday, is facing five serious criminal charges, alongside Suellen Jan Taylor.

Taylor and Ebrahimi have pleaded not guilty to deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, extortion, fraud and attempted fraud.

David Butler told the court Ebrahimi tied him up for hours and he and Taylor punched and kicked him, after he went to Taylor's New Farm unit on October 31, 2019, to have sex with escort "Katie".

 

Ali Ebrahimi leaves the Brisbane Supreme court. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle
Ali Ebrahimi leaves the Brisbane Supreme court. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle

 

Under cross-examination, Mr Butler admitted he had recognised Katie as "Suzi from the Block" before he arranged to meet her, and had wanted to spend time with her.

He claimed he had agreed to pay $250 for half an hour with Katie, but although he did not have sex with her, $950 was taken from his bank account.

Butler claims was in the unit for six hours before he was freed.

 

David Butler admitted he had recognised Katie as “Suzi from the Block”. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle
David Butler admitted he had recognised Katie as “Suzi from the Block”. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle

 

Mr Butler claimed he gave up his bank PIN number after Ebrahimi threatened to kill him.

Judge Sheridan today told the jury that Ebrahimi had decided to represent himself, and not use the services of lawyers.

Judge Sheridan said his decision should have no effect on the jurors' consideration of the case at all.

 

Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, extortion, fraud and attempted fraud. Picture: Tim Marsden
Suzi Taylor has pleaded not guilty to deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, extortion, fraud and attempted fraud. Picture: Tim Marsden

 

"He is exercising his right to do that," the judge said.

The trial is continuing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Suzi and co-accused choose not to give evidence in extortion case

