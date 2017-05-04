26°
News

Sustainable jobs needed: Truscott

Jim Alouat
| 4th May 2017 2:38 PM
ONE NATION: Dr Jane Truscott.
ONE NATION: Dr Jane Truscott. Paul Beutel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE Nation Bundaberg candidate Dr Jane Truscott says the unemployment woes plaguing our region need to be fixed and questioned whether the two major parties have the answer.

The NewsMail reported last month how Bundaberg was the dole capital of Australia, with more residents living on the unemployment benefit than anywhere else in the country.

That's not per capita or an average, that's 4465 people receiving the Newstart Allowance that live in the 4670 postcode - the largest number for any Australian postcode area.

Dr Truscott said another problematic issue for the region and the country was underemployment, where people were working fewer hours than they wished.

"The number of underemployed workers tells us the level of underutilisation of our labour workforce,” she said.

"It can be the number of part-time workers who want to work and who are available to work for more hours, as well as full-time workers who work part-time hours.”

Dr Truscott said both Labor and the LNP had made big pre-election promises for regional Queensland regarding job creation.

"It remains to be seen where the money will come from to fund these promises and how sustainable any job created will actually be,” she said.

"We need sustainable jobs for the Bundaberg region.

"This means strategies that will create meaningful and full-time jobs - now and into the future.”

Dr Truscott outlined five One Nation policies that could help stimulate job growth in Bundaberg:

A five-year moratorium on payroll tax for all new and start-up businesses employing up to 40 people;

Decentralisation of government agencies;

Push for bipartisan agreement with Federal Government for an apprenticeship scheme that will call for government to pay 75% of the first year's wage, 50% of the second and 25% of the third;

A 'buy local policy' for all government departments; and

Reduction of red and green tape for small to medium-sized businesses.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  auspol jobs one nation qldpol

Just In

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

BREAKING: Car smashes into fence

BREAKING: Car smashes into fence

A DRIVER is being treated at the scene of a crash after a car smashed into a fence.

PHOTOS: 13 amazing Bundy breakfasts

From Leaf 'n' Bean: Pulled pork bene - $18.90. Our slow cooked pork, two locally farmed free range eggs, house made hoisin aioli, toasted Turkish bread, topped with hollandaise sauce.

We share some of your favourite breakfasts

Mould prompts Bundaberg ICU relocation

EMERGENCY: Bundaberg Hospital.

"There will be no interruption to intensive care services”

Sustainable jobs needed: Truscott

ONE NATION: Dr Jane Truscott.

Truscott outlines five points to boost Bundy economy

Local Partners

Trawler makes tough work for VMR crews

WHEN you're up a creek without a paddle, local VMR crews are there to lend a hand and this past week has been no exception.

Beloved priest to retire after 47 years

RETIRING: Father John Daly will be stepping down from a few roles after 47 years as a Priest.

Beloved Bundy priest retires

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

FIVE years after John Laws went viral after flirting with presenter Leigh Sales during an interview, the famous radio host has returned to the ABC.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!