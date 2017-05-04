Sustainable jobs needed: Truscott

ONE Nation Bundaberg candidate Dr Jane Truscott says the unemployment woes plaguing our region need to be fixed and questioned whether the two major parties have the answer.

The NewsMail reported last month how Bundaberg was the dole capital of Australia, with more residents living on the unemployment benefit than anywhere else in the country.

That's not per capita or an average, that's 4465 people receiving the Newstart Allowance that live in the 4670 postcode - the largest number for any Australian postcode area.

Dr Truscott said another problematic issue for the region and the country was underemployment, where people were working fewer hours than they wished.

"The number of underemployed workers tells us the level of underutilisation of our labour workforce,” she said.

"It can be the number of part-time workers who want to work and who are available to work for more hours, as well as full-time workers who work part-time hours.”

Dr Truscott said both Labor and the LNP had made big pre-election promises for regional Queensland regarding job creation.

"It remains to be seen where the money will come from to fund these promises and how sustainable any job created will actually be,” she said.

"We need sustainable jobs for the Bundaberg region.

"This means strategies that will create meaningful and full-time jobs - now and into the future.”

Dr Truscott outlined five One Nation policies that could help stimulate job growth in Bundaberg:

A five-year moratorium on payroll tax for all new and start-up businesses employing up to 40 people;

Decentralisation of government agencies;

Push for bipartisan agreement with Federal Government for an apprenticeship scheme that will call for government to pay 75% of the first year's wage, 50% of the second and 25% of the third;

A 'buy local policy' for all government departments; and

Reduction of red and green tape for small to medium-sized businesses.