Sustainable focus: Childcare to help Bundy kids grow

THE doors of a brand new childcare centre have opened up in Bundaberg, with rooms full of innovative and sustainable concepts to nurture and help little ones grow.

Providing care to children aged from six-weeks to six-years-old, the Grow Early Education centre provides a warm, inviting space with engaging resources and equipment.

Bundaberg North’s Grow Early Education centre director Rayleen Tramacchi and 2IC Melanie Law. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Centre director Rayleen Tramacchi said the centre has an experienced team who were passionate about providing a supportive environment for children's development.

"I've been working in the childcare industry for 30 years and I have honestly never seen a centre quite like this one before," Ms Tramacchi said.

"It is so inspiring to see such a high quality educational environment that is perfect for starting a child on their learning journey."

The curriculum, which is tailored to suit the needs of all children, will include sustainable practices and gardening programs, encouraging Bundaberg's future leaders to protect the world they live in.

Already proving to be a popular space for children, the tipi sandpit is just one of the innovative concepts that aims to connect children with nature.

The outdoor area at Grow Early Education offers plenty of engagaing spaces and fun activities, from the mud kitchen and water pump to the large fort and slide.

Featuring a spacious outdoor play area, children have access to a mud kitchen, water pump, tipi sandpit, herb garden, chicken coop and many pathways to ride bikes and trikes.

A large playground has also been installed with a fort and slide allowing adults to use the equipment with children if required.

Filled with natural and educational resources, the interior houses plenty of toys, books and art and craft supplies and is fully airconditioned.

Interactive whiteboard technology has also been installed in the classrooms and the nursery's sleep room features relaxation music and sparkly down lights to help bubs drift off to sleep.

An in-house kitchen will see meals prepared by a qualified chef, using fresh ingredients and vegetables and herbs from the centre's gardens.

One of the spacious classrooms at Grow Early Education, which is now filled with natural and educational resources.

Grow Early Education is on Barber St, in Bundaberg North.

Encouraging families to be involved in their children's learning experience, the centre has also created a parent's retreat room, where mum or dad can grab a coffee each morning after dropping the kids off at daycare.

"The retreat room is a great place for parents to connect with other families or enjoy a barista made coffee, which they can also drink on the way to work," Ms Tramacchi said.

"Community is so important to us and we are a real family-orientated centre, so it's an open door policy for parents and we also send updates throughout the day."

Operations Manager Nadine Ross said the centre aims to inspire children through its play-based curriculum and equip them with the skills required to be lifelong learners.

"We are passionate about giving children the best possible start in life and we are so pleased to offer an exceptional standard of childcare to the Bundaberg community.

"We believe that children learn best in a quality environment that is happy, nurturing, engaging, and safe (and) this has guided the design of our centre."

All kindergarten enrolments will receive a free hat, drink bottle, backpack and shirt and families will have access to Australia's first childcare loyalty rewards program Nurch.

Grow Early Education is on Barber St, near Bundaberg North State School.

The centre is open Monday to Friday, from 6.30am to 6.30pm.

For more information, phone 1300 934 769 or visit growearlyeducation.com.au/bundabergnorth/