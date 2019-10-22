Sustainable fashion set to shine on runway

FASHION FIRST: Sunshine Coast fashion personalities Jacinta Emms and Carlie Wacker have created Runway Fashion Australia, and all Aussie show dedicated to the eco and sustainable fashion movement. Photo: Sally Taylor

FASHION FIRST: Sunshine Coast fashion personalities Jacinta Emms and Carlie Wacker have created Runway Fashion Australia, and all Aussie show dedicated to the eco and sustainable fashion movement. Photo: Sally Taylor

EMERGING Sunshine Coast fashion brands are making a bold, sustainable statement in the industry and are set to be part of a new fashion show.

Runway Fashion Australia has been created to give a platform for "game-changing" fashion brands to showcase their work in response to increasing consumer awareness.

Local fashion personalities Carlie Wacker and Jacinta Emms created the festival and said with so much hype around sustainable fashion, especially here on the Coast, it was time to recognise what was on offer.

"We're here on the Sunshine Coast leading the way for sustainable fashion, it's time we start shouting it from the roof tops," Ms Wacker said.

"We wanted to provide a platform for these labels to be seen."

Ms Wacker said she had noticed a shift in the industry where people were stopping to question where their clothes were coming from and how they were made.

"There's a lot of buzzwords in the industry at the moment," Ms Wacker said.

"I think everyone is starting to ask where their clothes come from.

"We we're inundated with requests to help these labels be seen."

Noosa brands The Travelling Kimono, Boom Shanker and EcoLuxe Australia are three of the many who will feature in the show, as well as Sunshine Coast brands Adrienne Reid, Madame Melanie and Sabali.

Runway Fashion Australia is also a chance for emerging make-up and hair artists and models to experience the industry.

"It's going to be a really nice emerging platform for people in the field," Ms Wacker said.

"I want to use my background to coach these young people to be a model and teach them how to walk the catwalk."

The show will be an all Australian fair with Aussie fashion brands, models and music all for one day at Aussie World.

"We're having a lot of fun with putting together the soundtrack."

Ms Wacker said with so much support for local brands, she hoped the movement would continue to grow.

"There's a lot of support of eco brands here.

"I'm thrilled that people want to support local eco fashion."

Runway Fashion Australia will be on Saturday, March 21, with tickets available through www.eventbrite.com.au.

Anyone interested in modelling can contact backstage@runwayfashion.com.au.