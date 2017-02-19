Suspicious fire at Bundaberg sex shop

Bundaberg Police think the Totally Adult sex shop in Princess St Bundaberg East may have been targetted by arsonists.

POLICE are guarding the Totally Adult shop on Princess St, Bundaberg East, after a fire broke out last night that may have been deliberately lit.

Firefighters were called to the store at about 4.30am after a security guard noticed smoke coming from the building, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Upon arrival the building was found to be engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to enter the building contain the blaze and pushed out the front window to ventilate it.

Lingerie-clad mannequins were littered around the front display this morning as police guarded the building.

They will wait for the building to cool down before the Criminal Investigation Branch investigates the suspicious fire.

"It appears two wheelie bins were placed against the back roller door and set alight,” the QPS spokesman said.

