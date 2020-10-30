SUSPICIOUS DEATH: Grim details from Kepnock crime scene

Investigations are continuing after a 36-year-old woman was found dead at a Kepnock St address this morning. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

Scant detail has come to light about the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a woman at a Kepnock St home this morning.

At the scene two people, one of whom appeared to have blood on them, were seen leaving the property in forensic coveralls as police carried away a pet.

Police take a pet in a carrier box away from the scene where a woman was found dead at Kepnock earlier this morning. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

An agitated man who arrived at the scene repeatedly asked about the name of the deceased before being warned by police to move on.

Nearby resident Joanne Bonham told reporters of her shock at the "crazy" turn of events.

"I heard a bit, came out and saw all the police cars," Ms Bonham said.

"It was all taped up, crazy... I've never seen anything like this," she said.

Nearby resident Joanne Bonham speaks to reporters after the suspicious death of a woman at a Kepnock St address this morning. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.

"To think [the victim] is just gone now, it's really sad... wow... what could be so horrible... for this to happen."

Meanwhile police continued to carry out investigations and gather evidence from in and around the property.

About 8.50am this morning police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Kepnock St address and arrived to find a woman with serious suspected stab wounds.

The 36-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

It is not known if any arrests have been made.

If you have information about the incident contact Policelink 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersqld.com.au.