‘House of horrors’: man slumped in chair, covered in blood

A MAN believed to have been murdered on the Gold Coast was found slumped in a chair covered in blood, sources have revealed.

Police probe ‘house of horrors’ suspicious death. Picture: Greg Stolz

He was covered in blood, with initial indications he may have been bludgeoned to death.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and a major crime scene has been declared, with forensics officers combing the property and detectives door knocking surrounding units.

The Markwell Avenue home where a man’s body was found at Surfers Paradise.

The yard is strewn with furniture, junk and children's toys.

One neighbour has described it as a 'house of horrors'.

"You've never heard such violence, such screaming," he said.

"It's been a house of horrors for months. I've been waiting for something like this to happen."

Another neighbour said he heard the man who is believed to have died 'yelling at night and crying in the morning'.

"I've worked in rehab and it was like he was coming down off ice," the man said.

"You'd hear screaming and yelling and carrying on so often you'd tune out."

Neighbours said they had seen a young girl and a woman living at the property but they had been gone for 'weeks'.

A younger man had recently moved in and was often overheard arguing with the older man, neighbours said.

Police are checking CCTV footage from neighbouring buildings, including a Jewish church and the Wyndham Resort which is directly opposite the resort.

Police at the scene. Picture: supplied



Detective Acting Inspector Matt Ward said police were now asking anyone with information to come forward.

"We're asking anyone connected to the address or having knowledge of the circumstances leading to the death of this unidentified person at 34 Markwell Avenue," he said.

He could not confirm whether there had been previous incidents at the same address.

"I haven't gone into too much detail of that yet, the main thing is to try and find out who we're dealing with first," he said.

An autopsy on the man's body is expected to be carried out over the weekend.