'Suspicious' behaviour around home before large fire

Seven fire crews battle a large house fire at Archer Street in the early hours of Friday morning. PHOTO: WIN News Central Queensland

9.30AM: EARLY investigations into a suspicious house fire in Archer St suggest multiple attempts may have been made to start the fire.

Police and fire crews were called the home near the intersection of Archer and Alma St at 1.45am, where they found the home totally engulfed in flames.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey said inthe early stages of the investigation police are following up on a number of leads.

"At the time, the house was unoccupied," he said.

A home on Archer St was gutted by a suspicious fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

"However, earlier that day the owner of the house had actually scared away a what is believed to be a 15-year-old from the property.

"The home has been vacant for about four weeks now and the owner had seen people coming and going from the home, so we are very keen to speak to anyone with any information."

Investigations have also uncovered that the fire may have started from multiple locations within the home.

"There is no indication yet as to how the fire started, but any fire is treated as suspicious until confirmed otherwise," Set Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"Early indications from our investigations with QFRS is that there could possible be a number of seats, which would indicate there has been more than one attempt at trying to start the fire."

Detective Peachey said police will not rule anything out during their investigations and will be following up on a number of leads today.

7.10AM: POLICE have confirmed the fire that destroyed a home in Rockhampton this morning is being investigated as suspicious.

Police say they were called the the Archer St address, near the Alma St intersection, around 1.45am after reports of smoke coming from the home.

The house received significant damage to its structure and roof.

A crime scene has been declared and fire investigators and forensic officers are expected to begin their investigations this morning.

Police are asking for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage from the area last night to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901534834

6:30AM: UP TO seven fire crews rushed to the scene of a 'substantial' house fire or Archer Street in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Fire received a call at 1.40am which reported smoke could be seen coming from the rood of the home.

The first crew arrived on scene at 1.47am to find the 15m by 15m timber home was 'fully engulfed' by fire.

Ergon were called to the scene as were QAS as it was unknown if there were any people inside.

Reports from the scene indicate the home was heavily locked and difficult to gain access into, but crews were eventually able to get into the home where they found there were no occupants.

Wearing breathing apparatus, crews worked to extinguish the blaze from the outside perimeter of the house, ensuring the fire didn't spread to neighbouring properties.

At 2.25am, Ergon arrived at the scene to shut off power to the home.

By 2.40am the fire has been contained to the building and crews were working to 'dampen down hot spots'.

At 3.30am, crews had successfully extinguished the fire, with some crews leaving after the fire was out.

Some crews remained on scene to continue to dampen hotspots.

QAS and Ergon left the scene shortly before 3.40am and all hotspots were extinguished by 4.40am.

Queensland Police arrived on the scene shortly after 1.45 and remain on scene this morning to 'maintain the integrity of the scene while investigations continue'.

The Fire Investigation Unit has been called and is expecting to arrive at the home this morning to begin investigations into the cause of the blaze.