COWARD PUNCH: A 20-year-old Gympie man was almost sent to jail after coward-punching a man in his 50's last year in Mackay.
Gympie man, 20, on bender coward punches 57yo man

Philippe Coquerand
20th Feb 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM
A YOUNG Gympie man who coward-punched a man in his 50s in Mackay last year, leaving him with "ringing in his ears" almost a year on from the attack, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

Treymane Scott Beattie-Noonan, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful assault. He was on a drinking bender with his mates when he came across Michael Hinchey, 57, on Gregory St about midnight on March 17.

"The victim was walking on Gregory St in Mackay minding his own business ," police prosecutor Sgt Lisa Manns said.

"The victim noticed a young man had his right fist clenched as he came closer and then the young man had swung his right fist at the victim, touching the victim in his left eye socket... the young man then punched the victim again, hitting him in the left ear.

Solicitor Greg Wildie, appearing for Beattie-Noonan, said his client had gone through a rough period but was getting psychological help.

Mr Callaghan sentenced him to six months' imprisonment wholly suspended for two years. Beattie-Noonan was ordered to pay restitution of $2921, with $921 going towards Mr Hinchey's medical expenses.

"There is no cure for the man's hearing and he will have that for the rest of his life," Mr Callaghan said.

"He is also shaken up, he isn't comfortable walking in his own town late at night."

Gympie Times

