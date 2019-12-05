Suspects smash into cars at Mon Repos, use stolen bank cards

One of the cars smashed into in the incident. Photo: ABC Wide Bay

POLICE are investigating after two cars were broken into at the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

The incident happened between 5-5.30pm yesterday.

According to police, access to the vehicles was gained by smashing the front passenger window and jimmying the other vehicle window open.

Valuables were stolen from both vehicles including an iPhone, wallet and handbag containing personal cards such as bank cards.

The bank cards have since been fraudulently used by the suspects described as two males and one female.

The male suspect is described as having scraggly hair and wearing a hoodie and cap.

If anyone does have any information regarding the vehicles being broken into or bank cards being fraudulently used please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink 13144 and quote QP1902418659 and QP1902421065.

Police said this was a timely reminder to members of the community to ensure vehicles were locked and valuables were removed from vehicles.

Police say if people must leave valuables in a vehicle, to keep them out of sight.