Bundaberg Police Station in Bourbong Street. Photo: Mike Knott
News

Police investigating break-in at Walker St business

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
21st Oct 2020 8:30 AM
IN THE early hours of this morning, unknown suspects have smashed a rear window at a Bundaberg business and unlawfully entered the premises.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident happened at 1.45am yesterday, on Walker St, Norville.

"The suspects are described as juveniles, one riding a scooter and one riding a bicycle," Sen Const Duncan said.

"Police are currently investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact Police and quote QP2002172196."

If you have information for police, you can contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

