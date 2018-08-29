Suspected murder-suicide: Mum loved son ‘so much’

POLICE are investigating the deaths of a woman and her son as a possible murder-suicide after officers made the grim discovery of two bodies in a Central Coast home.

Erica Bond, 47, was a well known identity in the local sporting community and her son, Lachlan Bond, 9, were found in their Wyongah home, near Wyong, just before 2pm yesterday after neighbours reportedly heard a woman's cries for help.

Retiree Henry Sun-Woo, who lives at Kooindah Waters Golf Club where Ms Bond worked, said he saw Ms Bond on Sunday morning.

Ms Bond gave Mr Sun-Woo a card to play golf and seemed "perfect".

"Knowing Erica, she is not the type of person who would do such a thing," Mr Sun-Woo said this morning.

"It's not possible. She loves him so much. I never saw her do anything bad towards her own son. She's always taking care of him.

Mr Sun-Woo said little Lachlan was a talented golfer who regularly played with his father Andrew.

Lachlan Bond and his mother, Erica Bond. Picture: Facebook

"I saw him once on the eight hole, he was hitting the ball across the water to the green - that's about 150 yards," he said.

"They were trying to bring him up as a golfer. When she worked, Andrew and the little kid go play golf … he had every potential there was."

Mr Sun-Woo said he was shocked to learn of their deaths.

"I didn't feel anything different, she was just fine. I am absolutely shocked at this, how could that happen? That cannot be. I'm shocked. I see them as a happy family, because when Erica worked, Andrew came here to play golf."

Police forensics at the Wyongah home. Picture: John Grainger

But in one of her last Facebook posts, Ms Bond shared a video about suicide prevention.

Another message shared on July 10 read: "Depression is REAL. People can smile all day and still be broken inside."

Lachlan was a pupil at Tuggerawong Public School and its principal Grant McFarland wrote a message in response to the deaths on social media overnight, Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate confirmed.

"By now many of you would have heard that one of our students and parent has passed away," he wrote on the school's Facebook page.

"I wanted to confirm that the school will be open tomorrow (today) and that we are ensuring that significant additional support is available for any student who may need it tomorrow and over the coming days.

Nine-year-old Lachlan Bond was found dead in his home. Picture: Facebook

"It is your personal decision about what sensitive discussions you may choose to have with your children tonight. The school will have a carefully planned approach to supporting all students tomorrow and moving forward.

"The staff and I appreciate the tremendous support of our parents and our broader school community at this challenging time. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our much valued student's family and friends at this time."

Fellow Tuggerwong Public School pupils have been distraught at the news.

"My daughter is heartbroken. Lots of love and support to our beautiful teachers," Lindal Penman said.

Forensics were still at the scene after dark.

Regulars at a local golf club where Ms Bond worked were devastated today.

"RIP Erica Bond!! Had the pleasure of knowing you from the golf course and your little boy!! Sooo sad!" Nick Babcock wrote.

Jessica Barrance said: "I can't stop the tears streaming down my son's face, it's going to hit him hard being in his classroom".

Police and ambulance crews were called to the home on Kilpa Rd to discover the pair deceased.

Police confirmed "no other parties are being sought in relation to this incident".

Forensic analysts examined the crime scene which was established in the top floor of the two-storey house.

A neighbour said the family kept to themselves.

"We only got here in March but they've always been pretty quiet," a neighbour said.

"I've heard them have a few fights occasionally but nothing serious, I didn't think."

The man said he and his wife were at home at the time of the incident, but didn't see or hear anything until they saw police putting crime scene tape around he premises.

"You never expect something like this on a quiet street like this, but when I saw the tape I knew something bad had happened," he said.

"You don't want to hear about something like this happening - especially if there's children involved," his wife added.

Police and forensics officers are on scene at an address in Wyongah. Picture: TVN

The Wyongah home.

Erica and Andrew Bond are understood to have bought the house in 2001 a number of years before the arrival of their son.

Tuggerah Lakes detectives and forensics crews are searching the property.

Officers dressed in white plastic overalls were seen looking for any clues that could explain the deaths.

Investigations are continuing and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

*** If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 ***

Lachlan Bond. Picture: Facebook

Police at the scene where Erica and Lachlan Bond were found dead.