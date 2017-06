Police carry out a raid on Beatrice St.

BUNDABERG detectives searched a house in Walkervale today, suspecting it may be a clandestine drug lab.

A crime scene was established and Acting Sergeant Col McLean said specialist officers from the Brisbane-based Illicit Laboratory Investigation Team would come to Bundy to help the investigation.

Sgt McLean said officers found chemicals at the Beatrice St address.

These would be analysed.

So far no one has been charged or arrested.