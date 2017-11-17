Suspected crocodile nest spotted at Coonarr

THE latest crocodile report made to The Department of Environment was of a suspected crocodile nest at Coonarr Beach near Bundaberg.

It turned out to be a scrub turkey nest but it's no wonder people are feeling jumpy after the recent spate of sightings off the central Queensland coast.

The last reported crocodile sighted was at the start of October when a man claimed he saw a croc at Seventeen Seventy/Agnes Water.

On October 4 the NewsMail reported on the sighting after a member of the public contacted the department and reported seeing the animal swimming in Bustard Bay.

The person was in an outrigger canoe at the time and said the crocodile was about 20m away.

He told EHP the crocodile did not appear to approach or follow his vessel, and went under water when the vessel was close.

Wildlife officers conducted a helicopter patrol of the areaon October 12 after vessel-based patrols found no signs of any crocodile.

The helicopter failed to locate a crocodile.

Recent warning signs were deployed and members of the public are reminded to be Crocwise in croc country.

Agnes Water is considered atypical habitat for crocodiles, as it is south of the Boyne River in Gladstone.

Crocodile expert Professor Gordon Grigg said even though sightings may be more common now, this was not necessarily due to an increase in stray crocodiles but more likely because a lot more people are out in boats to observe them.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to EHP on 1300 130 372