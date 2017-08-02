Survivors, carers to get Relay going

Survivors and carers celebrated at Bundaberg Relay For Life

CANCER Council Queensland is reaching out to Bundaberg cancer survivors and carers, inviting them to take part in Relay For Life on August 12-13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

The event will begin be officially opened with a survivors and carers lap at 2pm on the Saturday.

To register for the survivors and carers lap, phone 1300 65 65 85 or visit the Relay registration desk on Saturday, August 12, from noon.

All survivors and carers will be given a sash to wear proudly throughout the ceremony.

Relay For Life is an 18-hour event involving teams of people keeping a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run overnight, in support of all Queenslanders and all cancers.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit the website www.relayforlife.org.au