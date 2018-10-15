Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WILD ONE: Sunshine Coast mother and Australia Survivor contestant Tara Pitt will MC the 2019 Agnes Water Blues, Roots and Rock Festival .
WILD ONE: Sunshine Coast mother and Australia Survivor contestant Tara Pitt will MC the 2019 Agnes Water Blues, Roots and Rock Festival . Nigel Wright
Community

Survivor star joins Agnes music festival team

15th Oct 2018 8:00 AM

AUSTRALIAN Survivor contestant Tara Pitt has been announced as next year's Agnes Water Blues Roots and Rock Festival's emcee.

The Sunshine Coast mother was a contestant on the gruelling reality TV series in 2017.

Through extreme conditions including a cyclone, never-ending rain and of course the social game play, Ms Pitt managed to last the entire 55 days and be in the final two.

Organisers announced her position as the MC last week and said she was chosen for her ability to woo crowds with her public speaking talent.

The Black Sorrows will headline the 2019 festival, to be held February 15 - 17.

The line-up also includes The Backsliders, Dallas Frasca, Carl Wockner, 8 Ball Aitken, Lloyd Spiegel, Minnie Marks and Brad Butcher.

Early bird tickets are available at agnesbluesandroots. com..au.

Market and food stall expressions of interest are open until October 31, via the festival website.

agnes water agnes water blues and roots festival survivor tara pitt what's on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    premium_icon Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    Council News A BUNDABERG councillor has been rushed to hospital by ambulance after a turn for the worse on Sunday.

    Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

    premium_icon Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

    Crime 28-year-old pleads guilty

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:49 AM
    Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

    premium_icon Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

    Crime Driver busted on Bargara Rd

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:40 AM
    Man cops $1600 fine after cops raid his yard

    premium_icon Man cops $1600 fine after cops raid his yard

    Crime Hefty fine for pot grower

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:37 AM

    Local Partners