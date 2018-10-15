Survivor star joins Agnes music festival team

WILD ONE: Sunshine Coast mother and Australia Survivor contestant Tara Pitt will MC the 2019 Agnes Water Blues, Roots and Rock Festival .

AUSTRALIAN Survivor contestant Tara Pitt has been announced as next year's Agnes Water Blues Roots and Rock Festival's emcee.

The Sunshine Coast mother was a contestant on the gruelling reality TV series in 2017.

Through extreme conditions including a cyclone, never-ending rain and of course the social game play, Ms Pitt managed to last the entire 55 days and be in the final two.

Organisers announced her position as the MC last week and said she was chosen for her ability to woo crowds with her public speaking talent.

The Black Sorrows will headline the 2019 festival, to be held February 15 - 17.

The line-up also includes The Backsliders, Dallas Frasca, Carl Wockner, 8 Ball Aitken, Lloyd Spiegel, Minnie Marks and Brad Butcher.

Early bird tickets are available at agnesbluesandroots. com..au.

Market and food stall expressions of interest are open until October 31, via the festival website.