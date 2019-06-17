Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Surviving fish tested after NSW mass kills

17th Jun 2019 5:39 PM

Surviving fish in the lower Darling River will be tested by NSW authorities to determine the impact two recent mass deaths had on the population.

Millions of fish were killed in a 40 kilometre stretch of the Darling River near Menindee in December and January, with an expert panel of scientists attributing the loss to a lack of water in the Murray-Darling river system due to drought and excess use by irrigators.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries on Monday announced it will sample the remaining fish populations in the lower Darling River next week.

"This critical research will allow us to determine the extent of the impact from the fish kill events; report an estimate on the number of fish that survived and their current condition, and guide management actions in the region to protect and recover native fish populations," Sarah Fairfull from DPI Fisheries said in a statement.

"More than 500km of the lower Darling was unaffected by these fish kill events, which provides DPI Fisheries scientists with the ability to compare populations and to support the restoration of the affected reach."

More Stories

editors picks fish kill nsw

Top Stories

    Hundreds left in lurch as Bundy hearing clinic is shut down

    premium_icon Hundreds left in lurch as Bundy hearing clinic is shut down

    Health A BUNDABERG audiometrist says he has been forced to open his own clinic at the eleventh hour following the shock closure of one of the city's hearing clinics.

    How escapee managed to get away from cops

    premium_icon How escapee managed to get away from cops

    Crime Police appeal for details on escapee

    The mum behind the best-selling romance novels

    premium_icon The mum behind the best-selling romance novels

    Entertainment She has become a global phenomenon

    • 17th Jun 2019 4:29 PM
    11 ways Bundy's smashing it when it comes to food and drink

    premium_icon 11 ways Bundy's smashing it when it comes to food and drink

    Lifestyle The rum city's culinary scene owes a lot to the famous tipple

    • 17th Jun 2019 4:20 PM