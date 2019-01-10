SURVIVAL TALE: Pilot tells of ill-fated flight

"I THINK the lord used a dozen angels up on me ... and I'm just very thankful to be alive”.

That's what pilot Paul White, who survived a plane crash south west of Mundbubera on Tuesday, told 7 News yesterday.

7 News reported the Western Australia man, was travelling to Bundaberg for a routine plane service when he hit trouble.

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital. contributed

Mr White said he weaved between the trees as much as he could but there was one he didn't miss.

"... there was a big tree, took one wing out, the plane spun around, did a catapult over and stopped,” he said.

While his plane was destroyed, his phone survived.

"There was one bar working and (I) made that horrible call to my wife,” he said.

His wife Laurel White, who had been monitoring the plane's tracking system knew something was wrong.

She told 7 News that she was terrified and one of the things that went through her mind was that having been married for 48 years, how could this possibly happen, he's not going to die.

Mrs White wasted no time calling emergency services from her home in Western Australia, before getting back to Paul and calling a friend to be by her side.

Mr White, 66, said the emergency services which came to his aid were in disbelief that he had walked away from the crash.

"They were shocked,” he said.

Having walked away with a few cuts and bruises, Mr White said now he just wants to get home to his wife.