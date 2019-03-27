Menu
Fruit growers are needed by CQU.
Survey to help fruit growers

27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
CALLING pineapple, lychee and mango producers, CQUniversity wants to hear from you.

Bundaberg fruit growers are asked to spend 15 minutes completing an online survey exploring the business impacts of extreme weather events, particularly those growing pineapples, lychees and mangoes.

The new study by Masters researcher Sabrina Haque aims to raise awareness about extreme weather events on farming communities, and how tropical fruit farming systems can be better supported to adapt to events such as cyclones, floods and heatwaves.

To take part head online to https://bit.ly/2TBx3u3 or anyone who would prefer to respond to the survey by mail or agricultural industry representatives who are willing to take part in a 30-minute interview can contact Ms Haque via email to s.haque@cqu.edu.au or call 0470 265 416.

