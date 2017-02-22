32°
Survey team out and about collecting opinions on CBD

22nd Feb 2017 4:03 PM
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: Topics being canvassed include seating, landscaping, pedestrian crossings and public art.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: Topics being canvassed include seating, landscaping, pedestrian crossings and public art.

A TEAM of people taking surveys will descend on Bundaberg's CBD tomorrow and Friday to get feedback about Bundaberg Regional Council's CBD Revitalisation.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the views of all residents were being sought on the proposal to upgrade the precinct.

"Council staff will be out and about in the CBD area asking people for their views on the revitalisation project,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

He said people could complete the survey online or via a paper version available at the council's service centre.

"However sometimes face-to-face conversations about these issues encourages people who may be averse to engaging with council online to provide their views in this more personal manner.”

Councillor Helen Blackburn, who represents Division 4 which includes the CBD, said a range of topics were being canvassed including seating, landscaping, pedestrian crossings and public art.

The survey team will be in the CBD from 10.30am-1.30pm today and 9.30am-12.30pm tomorrow.

Bundaberg News Mail

