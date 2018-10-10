Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jess Newman’s story on why she was being a surrogate featured in the U on Sunday on the weekend. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Jess Newman’s story on why she was being a surrogate featured in the U on Sunday on the weekend. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Parenting

Surrogate Jess hands over baby boy

10th Oct 2018 5:09 AM

BRISBANE woman Jess Newman yesterday gave birth to a "beautiful, healthy" baby boy at Brisbane's Mater Hospital - and immediately gave him to his mother, who was standing at her side.

In a remarkable story, Ms Newman, 33, has carried another couple's biological child to term, in what is known as a "gestational" surrogacy - using the mother's eggs and the father's sperm.

The new parents were complete strangers until last year when Ms Newman had heard of the couple's situation and decided to help. Ms Newman yesterday described the experience as "beautiful".

"I gave birth to a beautiful, healthy, happy baby boy," she said.

"He's perfect. Everyone cried in surgery and it was beautiful. I'm feeling great, mentally and physically."

Ms Newman decided to become a surrogate after realising she was lucky not have any trouble falling pregnant with her own four children, Scarlett, 9, Georgie, 4, and fraternal twins Angus and Frankie, 2.

Yesterday was the end on an incredible journey for Ms Newman, one she has undertaken with the support of husband Chris, 36. Their story was featured in U on Sunday on the weekend.

jess newman motherhood parenting surrogate

Top Stories

    Non compliant buildings at Tom Quinn Centre to be torn down

    premium_icon Non compliant buildings at Tom Quinn Centre to be torn down

    News A NUMBER of buildings at the Tom Quinn Community Centre will be torn down.

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    premium_icon Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    Offbeat Modern Radio Lab project blasts into Bundy

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Why so many deadly crashes happen on regional roads

    premium_icon Why so many deadly crashes happen on regional roads

    Politics New report shows just how dangerous regional roads are

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Ignore climate change at our own peril

    LETTERS: Ignore climate change at our own peril

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 10th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners