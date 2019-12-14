Surprising detail in new Bunnings store

An artist's impression of the Mercure Hotel and Bunnings Warehouse development in Doncaster. Picture: Supplied.

An artist's impression of the Mercure Hotel and Bunnings Warehouse development in Doncaster. Picture: Supplied.

If you dream of being first in line for a Saturday afternoon Bunnings sausage sizzle, a new store slated for 2021 will definitely help.

Construction has started on the site in Doncaster, Victoria, with the hardware outlet due to be opened in the second half of 2021.

But this one will be unique because on top will be a luxury 183-room, six-floor Mercure hotel, complete with a restaurant, rooftop pool and fitness centre.

The two-storey store will cost $90 million to construct while the hotel will cost $70 million.

Bunnings has confirmed more than 180 team members are expected to be employed at the new warehouse when it opens, with more than 700 people involved in the construction.

Some locals have been left confused by the bizarre concept. Picture: Supplied.

It will span more than 11,000 square metres including two levels of basement parking with 335 spaces, a playground, cafe and click and collect services.

Bunnings acting general manager property Garry James said Bunnings was excited to contribute to the area.

"We identified a need for Bunnings in the Doncaster area and this site provided an opportunity to build something in line with Manningham Council's vision for Doncaster Hill," he said.

"We are always looking at opportunities to innovate the design of our stores and we have a number of different formats that cater for the local markets where we operate.

"There's no cookie cutter approach - we always assess the local need and what can be achieved in a space, regardless of whether it is 4000 or 20,000 square metres."

Construction has already begun for the $170 million, two-stage project of a Bunnings Warehouse and hotel in Doncaster. Picture: Kiel Egging

Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer Simon McGrath said the Mercure Melbourne Doncaster hotel will have a destination restaurant and bar, alfresco dining space, sundeck, fitness centre,

rooftop pool, function room complete with an outdoor terrace and ample carparking.

"We are delighted to commence construction on this flagship Mercure in the heart of Doncaster - our first ever hotel built atop a Bunnings Warehouse," he said.

"With the Victorian Government focused on decentralising business outside of the CBD, Doncaster has been identified as a growing pocket of Melbourne in need of new hotel supply, with the population set to grow by nearly 40,000 people by 2036.

"Future guests of the Mercure Melbourne Doncaster will enjoy staying in the heart of Melbourne's Doncaster business and shopping district, with the hotel located in a prime position on Doncaster Road adjacent to Westfield Doncaster, one of the state's largest

retail precincts, with stunning views over Melbourne CBD's skyline, just 14km away."

The unusual project was originally planned as a Bunnings-apartment complex hybrid before an amended permit to replace 100 apartments with the hotel was approved by Manningham Council in June, the Manningham Leader reports.