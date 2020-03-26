Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mally Dunne perusing the plants at Boylans Garden World. The garden centre has seen steady traffic as more people spend time at home due to the corona virus epidemic.
Mally Dunne perusing the plants at Boylans Garden World. The garden centre has seen steady traffic as more people spend time at home due to the corona virus epidemic. Mike Knott
News

The surprising activity growing popular in covid-19 wake

Crystal Jones
by
26th Mar 2020 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE global outbreak of coronavirus is being felt far and wide, with some surprising consequences.

One of which is the purchasing of vegetable seeds and seedlings.

Boylans Garden World assistant Debbie Jones said suppliers were struggling to get enough seeds sprouting to fulfil demand.

"We've been extremely busy," Ms Jones said.

"Seeds and seedlings are very hard to get."

Ms Jones said many people were of the opinion that if things went into lockdown for months, that homegrown produce was the way to go.

And while flower seeds and seedlings were still in good supply, the edibles were racing off the shelves.

"A lot of the nurseries that supply us can't get them up quick enough," Ms Jones said.

"I think there's a lot of gardens going up around Bundaberg at the moment."

Ms Jones said the popularity of vegetable plants and seeds was increased by the fact it was the region's prime planting time. 

buncorona coronavirus covid-19
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battle of ideas: Dempsey responds to rival’s scrutiny

        premium_icon Battle of ideas: Dempsey responds to rival’s scrutiny

        News The incumbent mayor accused other candidates of “outlandish statements”.

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        ‘Go now, go hard’: Full lockdown urged

        Health Economic fallout from 'slow' approach could be far greater

        • 26th Mar 2020 7:53 AM
        Campsite closures

        premium_icon Campsite closures

        News AS THE global health pandemic continues, the state premier has issued a warning to...

        Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        premium_icon Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Student attendance drops