The surprising activity growing popular in covid-19 wake

Mally Dunne perusing the plants at Boylans Garden World. The garden centre has seen steady traffic as more people spend time at home due to the corona virus epidemic. Mike Knott

THE global outbreak of coronavirus is being felt far and wide, with some surprising consequences.

One of which is the purchasing of vegetable seeds and seedlings.

Boylans Garden World assistant Debbie Jones said suppliers were struggling to get enough seeds sprouting to fulfil demand.

"We've been extremely busy," Ms Jones said.

"Seeds and seedlings are very hard to get."

Ms Jones said many people were of the opinion that if things went into lockdown for months, that homegrown produce was the way to go.

And while flower seeds and seedlings were still in good supply, the edibles were racing off the shelves.

"A lot of the nurseries that supply us can't get them up quick enough," Ms Jones said.

"I think there's a lot of gardens going up around Bundaberg at the moment."

Ms Jones said the popularity of vegetable plants and seeds was increased by the fact it was the region's prime planting time.