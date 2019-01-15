Surprise shotgun find leaves veteran with fine

WEAPONS: Adam Carl Bonnett allegedly reported his discovery of a shotgun and ammunition to police.

WEAPONS: Adam Carl Bonnett allegedly reported his discovery of a shotgun and ammunition to police. contributed

A MYSTERIOUS find in a forest near Pine Creek has had unexpected consequences for one Bundaberg army veteran.

When police discovered an unregistered shotgun and six rounds of ammunition in the back of Adam Carl Bonnett's car last year, he told them he'd found the weapon in a forest six weeks before.

On Monday he pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possessing explosives and a category C weapon.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt told Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring when Bonnett's vehicle had been inspected by police last year they found the shotgun and ammunition in the boot where a spare tyre would normally be. Bonnet did not hold a current gun license.

"He (Bonnett) was meant to get a (weapons) license but just forgot about it,” Sen Const Blunt said.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Bonnett was in a forest in Pine Creek when he made the solo discovery of the shotgun and ammo.

He said Bonnett had been walking along a car track and had found a number of items "wrapped up”, but only saw the shotgun and ammunition.

He then hid the shotgun from his friends because he didn't want them to play around with it.

Bonnett then allegedly reported his discovery to police.

"He attempted to do the right thing,” Mr Maloy said.

"He was then called in for a job for 28 days of driving and in essence forgot about them.”

Bonnett was fined $600 and ordered to forfeit the weapon.

No conviction was recorded.