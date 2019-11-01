Surprise package in Walkervale
IT’S newly renovated, close to schools and is listed for just $299,000.
71a Pitt St in Walkervale is a surprise package with three bedrooms, two airconditioned loving spaces and four car spaces.
The bedrooms are carpeted with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans.
Two of them are also airconditioned.
The home is also equipped with security screens throughout and also has solar hot water.
Outside you have a choice of two entertainment areas.
To the front of the house there is a private deck area and out the back you’ll find a patio which overlooks the 809m2 backyard.
The back area also has weather dependent blinds.
If this looks like the home for you, call Daniel and Kristy-Lee Anderson on 0413 205 827 to book your inspection.