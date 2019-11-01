Menu
Surprise package in Walkervale

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
1st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S newly renovated, close to schools and is listed for just $299,000.

71a Pitt St in Walkervale is a surprise package with three bedrooms, two airconditioned loving spaces and four car spaces.

The bedrooms are carpeted with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans.

Two of them are also airconditioned.

71a Pitt St is listed with Location Property agents.
The home is also equipped with security screens throughout and also has solar hot water.

Outside you have a choice of two entertainment areas.

To the front of the house there is a private deck area and out the back you’ll find a patio which overlooks the 809m2 backyard.

The back area also has weather dependent blinds.

If this looks like the home for you, call Daniel and Kristy-Lee Anderson on 0413 205 827 to book your inspection.

