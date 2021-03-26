Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks to the ABC's 730 Report, addressing the alleged toxic culture in parliament. Picture: ABC
Former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks to the ABC's 730 Report, addressing the alleged toxic culture in parliament. Picture: ABC
Politics

Surprise name pops up as crisis deepens

by Ben Graham
26th Mar 2021 8:03 AM

A NSW Liberal MP Catherine Cusack has released a list of demands of Scott Morrison to deal with the crisis engulfing Parliament - including a call to bring back Julie Bishop.

Ms Bishop has been enjoying her time in the celebrity spotlight since stepping away from politics two years ago.

The former foreign minister has a new television gig lined up with comedian Joel Creasey.

However, Ms Cusack wants to see her back in politics as the sexual assault crisis deepens

Ms Cusack, a state upper house member based on the NSW north coast, fired off a series of blistering tweets on Tuesday night, addressing the Prime Minister and telling him "he doesn't get it".

"Dear Prime Minister I am not your wife/mother/daughter. I am a female Liberal MP," she began her message.

"I know you love family as do I - and (I know you) mean well but you clearly do not understand anything about our political experiences. Pls talk to your women MPs. If they feel safe - they will tell you!"

Originally published as Surprise name pops up as crisis deepens

editors picks julie bishop politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy sun to help charge the way in renewable energy trial

        Premium Content Bundy sun to help charge the way in renewable energy trial

        News The trial will be aimed at supporting Queensland’s continued uptake of renewable energy.

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that...

        BUMPER BLOOMS: Help needed to harvest bunches

        Premium Content BUMPER BLOOMS: Help needed to harvest bunches

        News How you can volunteer to help put smiles on Bundy mums’ dials this Mother’s Day and...

        BITTERSWEET: Colleagues reflect on Heather’s contributions

        Premium Content BITTERSWEET: Colleagues reflect on Heather’s contributions

        News She’s been changing the lives of young people in need throughout the Wide Bay...