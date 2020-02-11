Menu
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
Dating

Surprise in park picnic photo shoot

by Alan Quinney
11th Feb 2020 3:08 PM
Isabella Morzone thought she was going to New Farm Park for a promotional shoot with boyfriend Kye Dinte - but the day had a huge surprise.

The pair both 25 and from Burpengary East was doing the shoot for Youfoodz but Kye hid an engagement ring in the picnic basket and asked Isabelle to marry him.

"We met when four years old at kindergarten, and stayed good friends, until we started dating at 15," Kye, an electrician, said.

"I've wanted to marry Isabelle for as long as I can remember.

"I had to plan so she wouldn't suspect anything and chose this location as Isabelle is obsessed with the outdoors and picnics."

Isabella, a registered midwife, said: "I had no idea. Friends and family's reaction was the most incredible thing. There were tears and shock."

And of course she said, "Yes".

dating isabella morzone kye dinte marriage proposal

