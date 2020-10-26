Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Bloomsbury man was caught drink driving while on his P-plates. Photo: File
A Bloomsbury man was caught drink driving while on his P-plates. Photo: File
Crime

Surprise find in ute tray lands driver in hot water

Elyse Wurm
26th Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BLOOMSBURY man told a court he knew he "buggered up" when he drove while twice the legal limit, but a shock find in his ute when police pulled him up did take him by surprise.

Fletcher Thomas Clayton told Magistrate James Morton he thought he might have been "right to poke home" when police intercepted him in September on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told at Proserpine Magistrates Court police could not see his P-plates when they approached and while his vehicle only had space for two people, they found three people inside.

She said Clayton had a blood alcohol reading of 0.103 per cent.

 

More stories:

Bowen teen hits girlfriend's brother with car, flees scene

Whitsunday mum had toxic level of meth in system after crash

Man's mystery two-storey balcony fall under investigation

 

Clayton told police he was driving home from a party.

But then Sgt Myors said police saw a person lying in the tray of the ute.

Clayton pleaded guilty to four charges including driving with a passenger in the part of a motor vehicle designed for carrying goods and drink-driving on a provisional licence.

Clayton told Mr Morton he did not know the person was in the tray of his ute.

"I know I buggered up," he said.

"I knew I was going to be over the limit but I thought I was right to function and to drive but I know that's not an excuse."

The 20-year-old man said he believed he would lose his job as an operator at the mines and was really sorry for his actions.

Clayton was fined a total of $1213 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.

More Stories

crime drink driving editors picks proserpine magistrates court whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former DJ’s suspicious behaviour alerts cops to drugs in car

        Premium Content Former DJ’s suspicious behaviour alerts cops to drugs in car

        News “If you’re going to be upset... you’re going to have to find some other way of dealing with it than calling your dealer.”

        • 26th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Storm season settles in with more on the way

        Premium Content Storm season settles in with more on the way

        News What the weather is doing in Bundaberg this week.

        • 26th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Two new weirs, 5000 jobs: Deb’s big promises for Bundaberg

        Premium Content Two new weirs, 5000 jobs: Deb’s big promises for Bundaberg

        News Deb Frecklington has announced an LNP government will build two new weirs in the...

        LOOKING BACK: Bingera Mill through the years

        Premium Content LOOKING BACK: Bingera Mill through the years

        News A brief history of the Bingera Mill from when it opened in the 1800s to today.