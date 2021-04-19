Menu
Whitsunday police charged the man after responding to an incident where the man was acting erratically.
Crime

Surprise find in man’s pants after street disturbance

Tara Miko
19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
A man found with a large knife stuffed down his pants near the Whitsunday police station will appear in court next month after creating a disturbance in public.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said officers' attention was drawn to a man acting erratically on Altman Avenue about 3am on April 11.

Officers spoke with a 44-year-old Cannonvale man and a search of his person allegedly found a large knife in his pants.

Senior Sergeant Blain said the man had "no lawful reason" to be carrying the knife at the time.

He was charged with possessing a knife in a public space and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 6.

