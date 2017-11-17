Surprise find at home of alleged thief

MAN CHARGED: An anonymous tip-off led police to a stolen ATV, under a Ridgeway St house.

AN ANONYMOUS tip-off has helped police find a stolen all-terrain vehicle under the home of its alleged thief, along with an unlicensed snake.

The ATV, a tool box, two chainsaws and a welder were stolen from a farm at Avocado Drive in Childers on November 1.

Childers Senior Constable Josh Roberts said police executed a search warrant last week at a Ridgeway Street home where they found the ATV and welder.

Snr Const Roberts said the toolbox and chainsaws were still missing.

Police also found marijuana, drug utensils and the snake at the home.

A Childers man, 27, was charged with entering premises with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a dangerous drug and utensil.

No charges were laid in relation to the snake but it was seized.

The man faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court last week and his case was adjourned until next month.

He was remanded in custody.