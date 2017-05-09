'Surprise' as competitive rentals push vacancies to 4.3%

INVESTORS are battling it out for tenants in the Bundaberg region with vacancy rates climbing to 4.3% for the quarter to March 2017.

The increase of 0.8%, up from 3.8% in the quarter to December 2016, came as a "surprise” to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland amidst a general downward trend for vacancies in regional Queensland.

"We are noticing slightly higher vacancies due to a more competitive rental market,” REIQ Bundaberg zone chair Le-Anne Allan, of Richardson and Wrench Bargara, said.

"Some prospective tenants are submitting multiple applications for properties.

"The relocation of professionals such as police, health and government employees has slowed marginally, therefore lessening demand for properties from these professional groups.”

Many prospective tenants were submitting multiple applications, with more investment properties being built and offering them more choice, she added.

"Last time we had 4.6% was September and June 2015,” Ms Allan said.

"We're still lower than the highest rates last year - the last March quarter was 5.2, and in June 6.3.”

Renters were likely "gravitating towards new properties”, she said.

Gladstone fell 3.5% to 6.4%, its lowest vacancy rate since June quarter 2015.