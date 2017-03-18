'Surplus': QAL and Smelter to sell off gear at massive auction

Hassals auction: QAL and Smelter gear needs to go

HASSAL auctions never fail to provide the goods.

And the Queensland Aluminia Limited, in conjunction with Boyne Smelter Ltd is set to be no different.

The huge auction, which will see thousands of dollars in gear sold off to keen bidders, will be held in Gladstone on Wednesday at the QAL Recreations Grounds, Parsons.

There's a tonne of goodies up for grabs including Hilux utes, bobcats, excavators, forklifts, sweepers, pontoon dinghys, belting, warehouse supplies, crane controllers, bearings and fittings, steel pipe and heaps more.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Both Gladstone residents and out-of-townies are expected to attend, with tradies' love affair with Hassals auctions always enticing crowds of thousands.

Previous Hassal auctions selling off Gladstone industry gear has seen some weird, wacky but wonderful bargains taken home by proud bidders and bargain hunters.

One of the better buys was during a Bechtel gear auction, and a buyer was able to get his hands of a trailer, loaded with three fully-functional barbeques for just $2500.

But this auction, tradies are tipped for a Hilux heaven, with some of the utes needing a bit of love, but others just needing some touch-up's here and there.

Bidders will need to arrive at 10am to get in first.