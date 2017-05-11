Surgery wait times smashed in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG Hospital is smashing its targets for surgery waiting times.

And it's not just a flash in the pan: the waiting time for urgent, semi-urgent and non-urgent surgeries have been within the recommended time frames for the last three years while non-surgery waiting times are now half that of the state benchmarks - six months instead of one year.

"Back in 2012 when the (Wide Bay Hospital and Health) Service was first established, we inherited an elective surgery waiting time of more than three years,” board chair Peta Jamieson said.

"As you can imagine, this was well above the clinical waiting times of one year. It was not acceptable.”

The board set goals to ensure the health service achieved the clinically recommended time period.

"We made sure the goal was not only achievable but sustainable so it's great to report we have been within the clinically recommended time period for three years,” Ms Jamieson said.

"But we didn't stop there.”

The service reached the "steep target” to go beyond the non-urgent recommendations.

"A patient needs to be seen within the recommended time periods not only because it means better surgical outcomes, but less post-surgery complications, and that's really important,” Ms Jamieson said.

"It also means a patient can get back to normal life as quickly as possible.”

WBHHS CEO Adrian Pennington said it had been a long road.

All three Wide Bay hospitals run many more theatre sessions than when the health service was established in 2012.

"In Maryborough back in 2012 we had about five theatre sessions a week, now we have 20 ... and (similar) in Bundaberg.

"In 2012 we did 54,000 units of activity - this year we're doing 97,000,” he said.

"Our staff numbers are pretty much the same but now we have more doctors than we did in 2012.

"Nurses, clinical staff, anaesthetists and the whole team have come together looking at working in different ways with the dream of improving their own clinical performance by minimising waiting times.”

Getting patients back to work was healthier for families and the economy too, Mr Pennington said, adding a major part of the effort was organising every detail to ensure a smooth operation every time.

"We were extremely challenged four or five years ago when became an HHS,” he said.

"Today we have, in my opinion, one of the best clinical teams in the state.”