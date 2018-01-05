Surge in emergency presentations over Christmas

NO DOWN TIME: Staff at Bundaberg Hospital were kept busy during the festive period.

NO DOWN TIME: Staff at Bundaberg Hospital were kept busy during the festive period. Paul Beutel

BUNDABERG Hospital experienced a surge in presentations over the Christmas-New Year period, up 13.5% on the previous year.

The nine days from Christmas Eve to New Year's Day is one of the busiest for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, whose emergency departments saw a combined 3160 patients during that time.

Unusually, it was December 27 - the day after Boxing Day - that kept clinicians particularly busy at Bundaberg, with 188 patients through the doors, topping Hervey Bay which saw 137.

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said it was the hard-working staff who made sure the hospitals continued to deliver high-quality care all year round.

"I'd like to thank all our emergency department staff for their outstanding efforts throughout the Christmas and New Year period,” Mr Pennington said.

"While our community celebrates Christmas and the new year with loved ones, our emergency teams are working even harder than normal due to the significant increase in patients coming through our doors.

"It's a real credit to our teams that they continue to provide such excellent care to our community in the face of significant additional pressure at this time of year.

"I'd also like to thank patients and their families and friends for their patience while they were attended to during what is a busy holiday period at our emergency departments.”

Before Christmas, WBHHS asked residents to not clog up the ED with minor complaints.

Presentations

BUNDABERG HOSPITAL

December 24: 159

December 25: 127

December 26: 149

December 27: 188

December 28: 160

December 29: 156

December 30: 173

December 31: 154

January 1: 166

Total Christmas and New Year: 1432

Christmas holiday average: 159

2017 average: 141

Percentage increase in daily average: 12.8%