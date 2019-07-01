SURF'S UP: Pumping swells hit Coast, but caution warned

Surfers are basking in the glory of huge swells, but eight beaches on the Coast have been closed due to the dangerous conditions.

Warren Lynam

SURFERS are basking in glorious 2m winter swells but authorities warn for caution in the wild conditions.

Yesterday hundreds of surfers enjoyed the gnarly conditions, but lifeguards had their work cut out, including 18 rescued at Noosa.

The Bureau of Meteorology's hazardous surf warning is in place again today for Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Fraser Island beaches.

Twin Waters, Sunshine, Peregian, Coolum, Kawana, Currimundi, Mudjimba and Discovery beaches have been closed.

A significant swell is coming from the east, and expected to hang around tomorrow.

Coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming will be particularly hazardous.

Daily surf columnist Robbie Sherwell says a solid 2m of the easterly swell is expected to hit today at 11.5-12 second intervals.

"We're hoping for lighter southerly breezes early with between 10-18 knot south easterly during the day," he said.

"If light south winds are early then Maroochydore will be best but if SE winds kick in all the points are best including Noosa, Alexandra Headland Headland, Pt Cartwright and Moffats."

Yesterday was the swells peak at 13-second intervals - the longer periods mean more energetic waves.