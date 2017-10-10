Surf's up for Bundaberg students

IT WAS all surf, smiles and sand for the Bundaberg North State High School Yr 11 aquatics class yesterday.

Learning about the culture of surfing from renowned surfboard shaper, surfer and author Tom Wegener, students were given a breath of fresh air.

This is the second year Mr Wegener has hit the surf with Bundy North students at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara.

Me Wegener said it was a dream to be here and teach the kids about surfing.

"They are having so much fun out there and they are learning a lot about surfing, the value of surfing and how to enjoy surfing,” he said.

"It's important because surfing brings an incredible amount of joy to a lot of people in the world and I'm happy to reconnect surfers with an ancient style of surfing - using pieces of wood - because it's just as fun as extreme surfing and it's a lot more accessible.

"I started shaping surfboards in 1978 and it's just something that gets into your blood.

"Once you start surfing you want to find new waves and new ways to surf and making my own boards was the only way to completely immerse myself in the surfing lifestyle and culture.”

One student catching some waves, Scott Charles, said the lesson in the surf made for the perfect day of school.

"I'm having a lot of fun,” he said.

"It's been really good listening to Tom's stories, leaning about how to hold the board, how make boards and ride the waves.”

SURFS UP: Bundaberg North State High School Yr 11 students hit the waves. Mikayla Haupt

Scott said one of the day's highlights was catching a wave along side Mr Wegener and doing a high-five on the way to sure.

North Bundaberg teacher, Phil Moller said it was very unique to able to get Mr Wegener to come to Bargara and share his knowledge and experience with our students.

Mr Wegener said while surfing is a multi-billion dollar industry and one of the biggest sports in Australia behind fishing, it is more an art form.

"It's like a dance or music,” he said.

"We aren't out here competing, it's more than a sport - it's an art.”