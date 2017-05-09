Why Cyclone Donna is good news for Bundy surfers

SURF'S UP: Surfers make the most of the Cyclone Debbie swell at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

SURFERS, it's time to get out your board and hang ten, with meteorologists predicting some pumping waves in Bundaberg over the next few days.

Weatherzone spokesman Graeme Brittain said the region would see a one metre to 1.5 metre swell due to a combination of weather events.

"Off the coast we have Cyclone Donna, though not directly impacting surf conditions, the combination of that plus a high pressure ridge and winds is creating a south easterly flow," he said.

"All of that is allowing the swell to build, producing some pretty nice surf."

Mr Brittain said showers and winds would also stick around into the week.

"Winds will remain quite gusty at times between 20 to 25km/h for the next 48 hours," he said.

"Towards the end of the working week and into the weekend the winds will die down.

"There is a chance of rain every day through this week."

Temperature wise, it's looking to be a bit cool tomorrow at 22 degrees, a couple of degrees below average.

"A few showers and cloud cover will accompany the cooler temperature," Mr Brittain said.

"The days will get warmer from there with 26 degrees on Thursday and Friday and the weekend at 25 degrees with sunnier conditions."