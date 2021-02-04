SURF’S UP: Bundy mum creates unique serving (surf)boards

Bundaberg mum of two boys Sarah Johnson has started her own small business Sezza’s World of Wood.

Grazing platters are one of the latest trends to sweep the nation and one Bundy beach lover has jumped on ‘board’ creating wooden serving to present your favourite snacks.

After leaving her job in December last year local mum-of-two Sarah Johnson decided to try something new, so she began crafting wooden serving boards and decorative pieces.

Opening up a world of new opportunities, it wasn’t long before Ms Johnson launched her own business Sezza’s World of Wood.

“I wanted to do something different and (a local resin artist) who was also just starting out said she couldn’t find any good boards to work on, so I gave it a go and I really enjoyed it,” Ms Johnson said.

“My hubby has helped me quite a bit but now that he’s gone back to work, it’s just me doing it on my own I’m shocked that I can actually do it myself.”

While the new business owner admits she hasn’t always had a creative streak, you wouldn’t know it by checking out her unique designs.

Growing up in a family that embraced the surf, the local maker has incorporated her love for the ocean and childhood memories to create surfboard shaped pieces.

“My family has always been really big on surfing and my dad lives on the Sunny Coast,” Ms Johnson said.

“When I was little – as young as three – I remember we were always on surfboards but once I became a mum I gave it up.”

Her products have not only generated a positive response from the community but also throughout the sunny state, Victoria and NSW.

Purposeful and stunning the handmade pieces can be used as decorative art or serving and platter boards.

Keen to extend her creativity further Ms Johnson said she’s excited to experiment with more unique shapes in the future.

“Eventually I want to make chopping boards and covers for the stovetop to create more bench space for smaller sized kitchens and I’m looking forward to creating different shapes too,” she said.

“I had one request for a 6ft custom made surfboard and my boys (aged eight and 10) have requested I make them a wooden motorbike… I told them they might have to wait a while for that.”

The small business owner said she hopes to one day run her own workshop with a small team.

Pricing starts from $40 for 50cm boards and $50 for 65cm boards, with custom orders and quotes available on request.

For more information visit the page on Facebook or Instagram.