Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Surf’s up at Rainbow as ex-cyclone moves closer

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
14th Feb 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EX-tropical Cyclone Uesi won't be adding to the rainfall total in the Gympie region but it could temporarily change the shape of the Cooloola Coast.

The intense tropical pressure system, that yesterday had lost some of its force as it tracked southwest into cooler waters, was still similar to a Category 2 cyclone.

Yesterday afternoon, it was 600km off the shore of New South Wales and expected to pass over Lord Howe Island overnight.

 

Bye bye Uesi. Ex-cyclone Uesi takes its way down the coast below the Sunshine Coast and is forecast to veer away towards New Zealand's South Island
Bye bye Uesi. Ex-cyclone Uesi takes its way down the coast below the Sunshine Coast and is forecast to veer away towards New Zealand's South Island

It posed no direct threat to Queensland but was expected to drum up hazardous surf, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said.

"We will not see a direct impact from rain or strong winds, but it is whipping up some rather large and powerful easterly swells," he said.

Seas south of Fraser Island could see swells more than three times the size of normal today, he said, before conditions ease over tomorrow and Sunday.

 

Cyclone Uesi projected location on Friday. Picture: Sky News weather
Cyclone Uesi projected location on Friday. Picture: Sky News weather

 

Easterly swells on the Cooloola Coast were expected to reach between 2-3m and could reach 3.5m, with an increased period between waves from the usual 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

He said the prolonged break between waves could catch out people in the water.

"It's particularly dangerous for rock fishers, swimmers and boaties," he said.

There was potential for closed beaches on the Sunshine Coast, including the Cooloola Coast, he said.

The combination of large swells and high tides could cause beach erosion.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone rainbow beach surf
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Perfect proposal: couple plan to ‘seal’ the deal

        premium_icon Perfect proposal: couple plan to ‘seal’ the deal

        News Sea World provides the backdrop for an engagement to remember

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Inquiry member’s mindset after witnessing turtle hatchlings

        premium_icon Inquiry member’s mindset after witnessing turtle hatchlings

        News What the Mon Repos Turtle Centre inquiry’s acting chairman has taken away from his...

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Pink hopes on horizon for project

        premium_icon Pink hopes on horizon for project

        News HOPES of seeing a pink manta ray a trip to Lady Elliot Island next week has...

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        OUT OF CONTROL: Man avoids jail after string of assaults

        premium_icon OUT OF CONTROL: Man avoids jail after string of assaults

        News A YOUNG man has escaped time behind bars after attacking people who were trying to...

        • 14th Feb 2020 5:00 AM