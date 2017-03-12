Surfing staffy turning heads

Josh Mortensen shared this photo of his staffy Lilly just hanging 10 on a boogie board.

FORGET Boogie Nights, Lilly, a five-year-old staffy, could boogie for days, and we don't mean disco-style.

The fun-loving pet is a regular down at Elliott Heads, where owner Josh Mortensen takes her boogie boarding, to her apparent delight.

"She has grown up around the water. Ever since she was a pup we have had her in the boat and every time we went swimming she'd want to come in. I got a stand-up paddle board and she likes to jump on that and come out with us, and she loves to body board,” he said.

"I put her on to the board and she'll stand on it and I'll push her onto a wave and she'll stay on it and ride it in.”

Mr Mortensen said Lilly was pretty adventurous.

"She doesn't mind it until she gets dumped a few times ... she loves having a go on it,” he said.

"There's always people looking and having a laugh.”