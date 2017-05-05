26°
Surfing scientist blows it

5th May 2017 9:32 AM
EXPLOSIVE: Ruben Meerman the surfing scientist at Thabeban State School.
EXPLOSIVE: Ruben Meerman the surfing scientist at Thabeban State School.

THE Surfing Scientist Ruben Meerman paid a visit to his old primary school in the lead up to Thabeban State School's centenary celebrations.

Students were wowed by his explosive demonstrations.

Ruben arrived at Thabeban in 1980, unable to speak more than just a few words of English, he landed in the care of Year 4 teacher Mr Greg Mallet.

In less than six months, Ruben's English was not only fluent but he had developed an Aussie accent, a reflection of Mr Mallet's patience, kindness and skill as a dedicated educator.

Ruben completed his high school education at Kepnock State High School.

Ruben is a surfer with a physics degree and a passion for STEM education who has been performing science demonstrations in schools since 1995.

He has worked in the laser engineering industry as an industrial physicist, taught primary science education at Griffith University and is a regular guest lecturer in the School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Sciences at the University of New South Wales.

Ruben has written four children's books and hundreds of online articles for teachers including lesson plans, DIY demonstrations and fascinating science conundrums to engage young learners, all published by the ABC.

He has appeared on many ABC radio and television programs since 2006, including the flagship science program Catalyst, Sleek Geeks with Dr Karl Kruszelnicki and Adam Spencer, Studio 3, Roller Coaster, The Experimentals and he was the first ever resident scientist on Play School. When Ruben isn't blowing things up, standing in front of a camera, reading peer-reviewed scientific literature or tapping away on a keyboard, you'll find him at a beach running up and down the soft sand or drifting around on a piece of foam off shore.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  education school science surfing scientist

