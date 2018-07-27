Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wayne Deane in action. He has lost his battle with stomach cancer, friends said today.
Wayne Deane in action. He has lost his battle with stomach cancer, friends said today.
News

Surf community mourns a legend

by Greg Stolz
27th Jul 2018 11:06 AM

THE surfing community is mourning the death of a legend of the sport, Gold Coaster Wayne 'The Evergreen' Deane.

Deane, 66, a former world longboard champion and fearless big wave rider, passed away peacefully this morning after battling stomach cancer, friends said today.

A hugely respected 'waterman' and master surfboard shaper, Deane was one of the greats of Snapper Rocks Surfriders, a club that has produced world champions including his close mate Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew, Joel Parkinson and Stephanie Gilmore.

A carpenter by trade, Deane began surfing in 1960 and was part of the 'shortboard revolution' that turned the sport on its head in the mid 1960s.

His wife, Colleen, was also a champion longboarder and the couple's son Noa is an underground surf star.

editors picks gold coast joel parkinson surfing

Top Stories

    Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    premium_icon Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    Cycling & MTB Bundaberg's biggest cycling event to get a major overhaul in 2019

    'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    premium_icon 'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    Politics Bundaberg council signs agreement for new space

    Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    premium_icon Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    Crime Report of 120 head of cattle missing from his property in Monto

    • 27th Jul 2018 11:55 AM
    100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    premium_icon 100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    Community Footy great's touching gesture for woman's milestone moment

    Local Partners