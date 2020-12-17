Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
News

Snake takes a bite out of an Aussie surfing legend

by Greg Stolz
17th Dec 2020 3:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gold Coast surfing legend and would-be politician Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being attacked by a snake.

The former world champion, who stood for the Labor Party in the October 31 state election, has taken to social media to reveal details of his run-in with the reptile.

Wayne
Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Instagram

Beneath a picture of his heavily-bandaged left leg, Bartholomew posted that he was "hanging out in hospital waiting to see if it was a deadly snake or a non venomous one ... or maybe a juvenile snake that did not inject its venom'.

"In Australia they treat it as a worst case scenario," he told his nearly 10,000 Instagram followers.

"May the odds be always with me."

Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The post prompted a flood of well-wishes from his followers including fellow surfing greats.

Bartholomew stood for Labor in the Gold Coast seat of Burleigh, narrowly losing to LNP incumbent Michael Hart.

Originally published as Surfing legend 'Rabbit' bitten by snake

snake bite wayne rabbit bartholomew

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'DEBACLE': Man hits security guard, cop, knocks himself out

        Premium Content 'DEBACLE': Man hits security guard, cop, knocks himself out

        News The court heard thug has no recollection of his behaviour during the wild night out and has not had alcohol since the incident.

        LOCALISED FLOODING: Drivers urged to slow down

        Premium Content LOCALISED FLOODING: Drivers urged to slow down

        News Police have been called to an intersection north of Bundaberg.

        EXCLUSIVE: Improvements to emergency evacuation centre

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Improvements to emergency evacuation centre

        News How capabilities at the Multiplex have been strengthened in the wake of the 2019...

        Crews called to two-vehicle crash at Millbank this morning

        Premium Content Crews called to two-vehicle crash at Millbank this morning

        News A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patients were in a stable...